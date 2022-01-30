Bryan Gil is set to return to La Liga from Tottenham Hotspur and join Valencia

Bryan Gil is set to return to La Liga. The Andalusian left Sevilla for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but the move hasn’t worked out for him and so he’s returning to Spain. Gil will join Valencia on loan until the end of the season according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gil, 20, made 20 appearances for Tottenham but only managed to hit 756 minutes of on-field action. He’s not yet scored for the London club but he has provided one assist. He has already proved he can cut it in La Liga, however, spending half a season on loan at Leganes as well as a full campaign on loan at Eibar.

Valencia will hope that the winger will bring spike and dynamism to their attack. The news comes just days after they secured the signature of former Barcelona man Ilaix Moriba, who like Gil had failed to adapt after a summer move. They’re tenth in La Liga, five points off Europe and seven off the Champions League.