Barcelona quote PSG €20m for last minute Ousmane Dembele deal

Barcelona have told Paris Saint-Germain it will cost them €20m to sign Ousmane Dembele on deadline day.

The La Blaugrana hierarchy have been locked in talks with the Frenchman’s representatives since the start of 2021 over a possible renewal.

Dembele’s current deal expires in June with no solid progress in an extension at this stage.

Xavi has previously stated his preference for retaining the former Borussia Dortmund winger despite his persistent injury problems.

However, fan opinion on his future has been split, with the club keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer this summer.

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona have made an 11th hour offer to PSG, if they want a last minute deal.

PSG are rumoured to be one of the sides interested in a move, but Barcelona will also pitch the €20m plan to other interested parties.

If PSG decline to meet Barcelona’s asking price, Premier League duo Tottenham and Newcastle could ramp up their interest in him.