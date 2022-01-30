Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele linked with a move to the Premier League

The January transfer window slams shut on Monday evening and Ousmane Dembele’s future is far from clear.

Reports in England carried by Mundo Deportivo hint that the Frenchman could be on his way to the Premier League, with two unnamed clubs apparently interested in securing his services.

The clubs are proposing to sign Dembele on loan until the end of the season, when his contract with Barcelona expires.

His presence isn’t wanted at Camp Nou as having a player who’s about to leave could be deemed disruptive. Barcelona also need to get his wages off the books if they’re to bring in a couple of late re-enforcements before the window closes.

Speculation as to the two clubs’ identity point to Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Thomas Tuchel, coach of Chelsea, worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund and has labelled him the most talented player he’s ever seen. The spectre of Paris Saint-Germain, of course, also continue to looms large.