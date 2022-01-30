Barcelona are going to need to pull off a miracle to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona will be unable to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal this January transfer window if Ousmane Dembele doesn’t leave the club according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The wage bill needs to be reduced in order to bring in a player like Aubameyang and Barcelona are working around the clock to try and find a way to make it work. They also want to sign Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax but if push comes to shove they’ll focus on bringing in a centre-forward.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their attack as they enter the second half of the season. They have commitments in both La Liga and the Europa League to contend with, so their squad is going to be stretched over the coming months.

The Blaugrana are currently fifth in La Liga, a point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and a whopping 15 off league leaders Real Madrid. They play Napoli in the next round of the Europa League.