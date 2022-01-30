Barcelona are edging closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal

Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season according to David Ornstein.

The main stumbling block still left is the player’s hefty salary. Barcelona’s wage bill is bloated and unless they can move on Ousmane Dembele this January they’re restricted in the market.

Xavi wanted to bring in a full-back and a centre-forward this month alongside the signature of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore. If they had to choose one, however, it would be centre-forward that’s the position prioritised.

No loan fee will be included in the deal and there isn’t an option or an obligation to buy. Barcelona are keen to bring in a goalscorer due to the recurring injuries to Ansu Fati.

The Blaugrana are currently fifth in La Liga, a point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and a whopping 15 off league leaders Real Madrid. They’re making progress under Xavi but still have a fair bit of road to travel before they get back to their rightful place.