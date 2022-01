Adama Traore hails ‘legend’ Xavi on Barcelona return

New Barcelona star Adama Traore has hailed Xavi as a key factor in his return to the Catalan giants.

Traore completed a six month loan comeback to the Camp Nou earlier this week after growing unsettled at Premier League side Wolves.

The Spanish international had been heavily linked with a move away from Molineux with interest in him from both England and Spain.

The 26-year-old spent 11 years in the La Blaugrana youth set up after coming through their iconic La Masia academy.

However, after making just one senior appearance, he moved on to Aston Villa in 2015.

Despite previous indications of a fractured relationship with the club, Traore insisted he is ready to play a key role for Xavi in 2022.

โ€œIโ€™m back. The most important thing now is to talk to the coach and find out what he wants from meโ€, as per reports from Marca.

โ€œIโ€™ll give 100% and I have the same qualities as before, but Iโ€™ve grown as a player.

โ€œAnyone who has seen me in the academy knows how I play.

โ€œIย hope to learn from a great coach, who has won many things, and is a legend here.

โ€œI want to thank the trust heโ€™s placed in me, and pay it back on the pitch.โ€

Traoreโ€™s deal back in Barcelona includes a non mandatory purchase clause with Xavi allowed to make his move permanent in the summer, for a fee of โ‚ฌ30m.

He will be officially presented at the Camp Nou in midweek, and he could be included in the matchday squad for this weekendโ€™s clash with Atletico Madrid.

