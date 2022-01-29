Sergio Ramos is said to have suffered yet another injury blow.

The veteran centre-back has had a nightmare with injuries since joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer over the summer.

Ramos missed almost all of the first half of the season and has only made five appearances since.

The 35-year-old endured similar issues last season, with his injury troubles playing a big part in Real Madrid‘s decision to revoke their contract offer.

Ramos was hoping to kick on in the second half of the season after his latest return, but according to Le Parisien, Ramos has had to withdraw from PSG training again due to a muscular issue.

The extent of this injury is not known just yet, but it will be a big concern for PSG and Ramos ahead of February’s date with Real Madrid.

The two European heavyweights are set to do battle in the Champions League Round of 16 on February 15 ahead of the second leg in March.

And Ramos will be desperate to play against his former club to prove a point following his release over the summer.

But it seems he could face a race against time again to make the clash, depending on the severity of his latest setback.