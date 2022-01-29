Ousmane Dembélé doesn’t appear to be short of options as we head into the final days of the January transfer window.

Clubs around Europe have just over two days to conclude their transfer business ahead of going with what they have for the rest of the season.

And in Barcelona‘s case, there could be incomings and outgoings to deal with.

One possible outgoing is winger Dembélé, who still hasn’t agreed a deal to stay with the club.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season and has resisted a new deal despite the giving the perception he wants to stay.

A stay is not totally off the cards at this point, but if Dembélé is to leave, it seems he has plenty of options.

According to Marca, almost all of the interest is in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United submitting proposals behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, PSG are also said to be sniffing around, open to striking a deal between now and the deadline.

Time is running out quickly for Barca and Dembélé, and in the club’s case, it is all the more crucial some sort of resolution is found.

If Dembélé doesn’t sign a new deal or doesn’t leave, they could lose him for absolutely nothing come the summer despite signing the 24-year-old for well over €100millon in 2017.