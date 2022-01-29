Oscar Mingueza isn’t going to leave Barcelona this January transfer window according to Marca. Several clubs have expressed interest in the young defender but he’s going to stay at Camp Nou in a decision taken by the player and the club itself.

Barcelona had been open to allowing Mingueza leave Barcelona on loan to gain high-quality minutes, and while Valencia and Bordeaux were in the conversation the player’s agent, Jose Maria Orobitg, couldn’t reach an agreement with either of them.

Given that Mingueza is staying put, it looks far less likely that Thomas Meunier is going to come to the club on loan. That is unless Barcelona manage to shift Ousmane Dembele or renew his contract on reduced terms this January transfer window.

Sergino Dest is another who could be moved on to make space for some late winter business, but like Mingueza the American right-back wants to stay put at Camp Nou.