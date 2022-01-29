Mino Raiola’s hospitalisation has delayed a resolution of Erling Haaland’s future

Erling Haaland’s future is far from clear. The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund marksman is wanted by virtually all the European elite, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the poor health of his agent Mino Raiola has stopped his transfer from progressing.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that there’s very little information available about Raiola’s situation. He underwent surgery on January 12th at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, and he was apparently admitted to hospital again a week later.

Dortmund had hoped that Haaland’s future would have been resolved during the Bundesliga’s winter break, but it’s already back underway and there’s been no update. Dortmund want to know Haaland’s intentions for next season to prepare.

Raiola’s illness has also caused problems with Haaland’s sponsorship deal given he ended his contractual relationship with Nike on New Year’s Eve. Puma have offered to endorse him for €8m net per season and Adidas are also in the running.