Karim Benzema is said to be attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman is in the form of his life, putting together his best scoring season to date last term.

That form has continued into this campaign, with Benzema already on 24 goals across all competitions, putting him on pace to beat his own scoring record again.

The veteran frontman is La Liga’s top scorer as things stand, and he could well take the Pichichi award as he looks to help Real Madrid win the title.

At 34 years of age, Benzema is showing no signs of slowing down, ageing like a fine win.

But he has been linked with a return to France, with transfer expert Fabio Gatto via Mundo Deportivo claiming Lyon have expressed an interest ahead of this summer.

Benzema spent five years with Lyon the first time around, and it seems he is being lined up to return.

Though, still at the top of his game, it seems unlikely he would return at this point, with a move at the end of his current contract more likely.

Benzema’s current Real Madrid deal is set to end in the summer of 2023.