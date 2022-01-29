Julen Lopetegui hints that he has many years left in charge of Sevilla

Sevilla renewed the contract of Joan Jordan, a key midfielder, until 2027 this week. It’s an important development and it produced another interesting nugget of information during the announcement of the renewal regarding Julen Lopetegui’s future.

“We’ll continue to see each other for a long time,” Lopetegui told Jordan in his congratulatory video as part of the announcement according to Diario AS. But the Basque coach’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, so he’d need to extend it.

Lopetegui was sought after by Tottenham Hotspur last summer but he turned them down and they turned to Nuno Espirito Santo instead. He’s been at the Sanchez-Pizjuan since the summer of 2019 and looks on course to beat Unai Emery’s record of three-and-a-half years at Sevilla. Nobody has been in charge for longer than Emery in this past decade.

Sevilla are second in La Liga at the time of writing, embroiled in a real title race with Real Madrid. They’re four points behind Los Blancos with the same number of games played. They also have a Europa League playoff against Dinamo Zagreb to look forward to.