Barcelona have confirmed the loan signing of academy graduate Adama Traore.

Traore has spent the last seven years in England across spells with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

The pacey winger made his name with the latter, becoming a force in the Premier League and becoming a Spain international under Luis Enrique.

But he now returns to Spain and to where it all started, rejoining Barcelona on a six-month loan deal.

Traore graduated from the La Masia academy having grown up just a stone’s thrown from Camp Nou.

He returns to the club to become the second signing of the January transfer window, adding to the capture of Ferran Torres.

Traore, who can play on the wing and at wing-back, comes with an option to buy worth €30million, which is optional on Barcelona’s part.

The signing was announced this evening with the phrase ‘Made in La Masia’.

Barcelona are not expected to have any registration issues with Traore, who is said to have taken a reduced wage to complete the deal.

With that in mind, he should be eligible to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday, February 6 in a key battle in the race for top four.