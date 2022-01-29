Barcelona are making one final assault to sign Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Blaugrana have been pretty active during this window despite their financial issues, with Ferran Torres arriving on a big-money deal and Adama Traore joining on loan.

And with two days remaining in the transfer window, they may not be done just yet.

One of the many players linked with a move to Camp Nou is Ajax left-back Tagliafico.

The 28-year-old could offer competition for Jordi Alba, and may even be a replacement.

He is under contract until 2023 at Ajax but doesn’t appear likely to sign a new deal.

That could lead Ajax to selling him during this window, and Barca are said to be interested.

The Blaugrana may need to make it a loan deal with an obligatory option to buy, and according to Sport, Ajax chief Marc Overmars has been contacted today with Barca making a final move.

The Dutch club are said to be open to a deal, but they would prefer cash upfront or a player in exchange.

With Alvaro Morata no longer looking possible, this avenue may be one worth keeping an eye on between now and the end of the window.