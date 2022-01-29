Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco handed a three-game ban by UEFA for red card at Porto

Almost two months after it happened, Atletico Madrid have finally learned that Yannick Carrasco’s red card at Porto in the Champions League is going to cost the player a three-match ban.

That’s according to Marca, although Atletico find the punishment overly harsh and are going to appeal to reduce the number of games their Belgian winger will miss. Similar happened with Antoine Griezmann and Felipe, so they’re optimistic.

Atletico have been drawn to face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place on February 23rd at the Wanda Metropolitano and the second leg taking place March 15th at Old Trafford.

Atletico finished second in their Champions League group to Liverpool, only making it to the last 16 by the skin of their teeth. In truth, they’ve struggled to get going across all competitions this season. Despite their status as defending champions they’re currently fourth in La Liga, 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid.