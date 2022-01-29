Atletico Madrid are not rushing into a decision over Luis Suarez.

Suarez has proved a wise signing for Atleti with the Uruguayan playing a pivotal role in helping Los Rojiblancos win the La Liga title last season.

That was after joining on the cheap from Barcelona, but Suarez’s age may well be catching up to him this season.

The 35-year-old has scored a respectable nine goals across all competitions, but he hasn’t scored in any of his last eight La Liga appearances, struggling amid a drop in form from Diego Simeone‘s men.

Atleti have gone from being La Liga title winners to hanging on to a top four spot this term.

Suarez has been one of a number of players to perform below par, but it means that much more to the striker given his contract situation.

The veteran frontman is out of contract this summer, and faces an uncertain future.

According to Marca, the Uruguayan would like one more year to ensure he gets to the 2022 World Cup next winter, but he may struggle to land new terms on his current form.

Simeone is said to have told Suarez that he and Atleti will make a decision on his future in the summer and no earlier.

The striker faces an anxious wait until then, but he does, at least, have the chance to prove himself over the coming months.