Atletico Madrid are said to have blocked Barcelona’s attempt to sign Alvaro Morata.

Barca have been targeting Morata throughout this window as they look to strengthen their striker department.

Ansu Fati‘s injury issues have left Barcelona short up top, despite Luuk de Jong’s good form over recent weeks.

And Morata emerged as the preferred option for Xavi Hernandez, but with just a couple of days remaining in the January transfer window, a transfer has been all-but ruled out.

According to Sport, Juventus ended up being open to a allowing Morata to leave six months before the end of his two-year loan deal following the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

And Morata is also understood to have accepted the loan switch to Barca even with a reduced wage.

But parent club Atletico Madrid are said to have blocked the move with Los Rojiblancos keen to avoid strengthening a direct rival.

Atleti and Barca are scrapping it out in the top four battle and they are well aware Morata will strengthen Xavi’s hand.

For now, a deal appears off the table, at least until the summer when Atleti are likely to sell Morata for good.