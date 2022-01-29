Adama Traore is delighted to be back at Barcelona after seven years away from the club.

Barca completed the signing of the winger this evening, snapping him up on a loan deal from Wolves until the end of the season.

The Bluagrana will have an option to buy worth €30million, which is not mandatory.

And the deal has seen Traore return to Camp Nou after seven years in the Premier League across spells with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

Traore grew up within a mile of two of Camp Nou and graduated from Barca’s famed La Masia academy.

He returns looking to help Xavi Hernandez‘s men secure a top four spot after a difficult start to the season.

And he spoke of his happiness to return to his hometown after putting pen-to-paper to complete the deal.

“I am so happy to come back here. It has been a long time since I was here,” he told BarcaTV.

“For me, it is a special moment because it has been many years since I played here. I grew up here in this town, I grew up here with my family and I grew up here with my fans.

“I am very happy and it is a very special moment. I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch, and that’s all.”

Traore is expected to be registered swiftly to Barca’s La Liga squad and should be eligible to play a week on Sunday when Xavi’s men take on Atletico Madrid in a crucial clash in the battle for top four.