Valencia could be set to lose one of their starting strikers before the end of the transfer window.

We are now just three days away from Monday night’s transfer deadline, and Valencia have been busy.

Los Ché wrapped up the signing of defender Eray Comert this week ahead of allowing Daniel Wass to join Atletico Madrid.

And they followed that up by signing former Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba on loan from RB Leipzig.

The centre midfielder will add depth in the absence of Wass, who has been a starting midfielder or wing-back under Jose Bordalas and former boss Javi Gracia.

There could now be an addition departure, however, with Maxi Gomez being offered out.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via The Laziali, Valencia have offered Gomez to Lazio ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Gomez was tipped for a big season, but he has struggled for form so far this term.

Despite that, a departure for the Uruguayan would leave Valencia a little short up top with Marcos Andre their only other recognised striker.

Though, Bordalas has often started wingers Goncalo Guedes and Helder Costa up top.