Valencia have completed the signing of a former Barcelona gem.

Los Ché lost Daniel Wass to Atletico Madrid yesterday, but they have been active in adding to their squad during this window, despite financial issues.

Valencia added defender Eray Comert to their ranks earlier this week, and they have now landed former Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba.

Ilaix joined RB Leipzig in the summer after a controversial ending to his time in Catalonia, and still only 19 years of age, he needs more regular game time before breaking into a one of Bundesliga’s stronger squads.

It is for that reason he has been allowed to link up with Valencia for the rest of the season, returning to Spain on loan to join a Los Ché side hoping to make a run for a European spot under Jose Bordalas.

Ilaix was heavily criticised by Barcelona over his exit, demanding a lucrative contract the club refused to give.

He was eventually sent on his way for that reason, with the central midfielder getting his pay day elsewhere in the form of Leipzig.