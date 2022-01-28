Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down the potential influence of PSG’s star players.

Los Blancos are already preparing to take on PSG in the first knockout stage clash of their Champions League campaign.

The French club will pose a big threat given their immense individual talent, between the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and others.

PSG have never won the Champions League, and they know this season offers the best opportunity yet.

But Real Madrid pose a huge challenge, currently top of La Liga and looking a much better unit than their French counterparts at this part of the season.

And that is a point that Courtois has stressed in an interview with Diario AS, with the Belgian keeper warning that you can have all the talented individuals you want, but football is a team game, now more than ever.

“PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar…but it’s more than that,” he said. “It’s a complete block.

“They have talent in all the lines, but football of today is more about a team than individuals because if you have fear, there can be complications.

“It’s true that a talented player can score a goal out of nothing, but one has to worry more about stopping their merits as a team.”