Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has issued his verdict on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos are expected to be busy in the summer, and they are expected to kick off with the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG front man has received offers from Los Blancos in the past, and he is out of contract this summer.

That means Real Madrid will likely try to agree a deal ahead of time, while they have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund frontman Haaland, who is expected to move on from his current club this summer.

Haaland and Mbappe appear to be in competition to become the next best players in the world following the dominance of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the last decade or so.

And in an interview with Diario AS, one of the best goalkeepers in the world and potential future teammate of one of the two players, Courtois, was asked for his verdict on the two stars.

“Obviously, they are two great players, very young, that are marking a new chapter,” he said.

“But this is not a theme for me. They are other people and they will have to decide.

“But it is evident that they are two cracks (top players) and if they play in your team, it’s better than if they are against you.”