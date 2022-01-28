Eder Militao has handed Real Madrid a big boost ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club.

Militao has been away with Brazil this week as part of the international break, which is allowing South American and CONMEBOL sides to play out World Cup qualifying games.

Fellow Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Casemiro are also away with the Brazil squad, while Fede Valverde is with Uruguay.

Those away with their respective national sides face missing Real Madrid’s next clash, a Copa del Rey fixture with Athletic Club on February 3.

Due to both Brazil and Uruguay playing the day before, all players involved in those games will be ineligible to play the next game.

Real Madrid had asked Brazil whether they could send their players back early to avoid the issue, but their request was denied.

Despite that, Los Blancos now look set to welcome back starting centre-back Militao in plenty of time.

Militao received a yellow card during Brazil’s draw with Ecuador – a game in which Casemiro scored – on Thursday evening.

The yellow card was Militao’s fifth of the current qualifying campaign and that means he is suspended for the next game.

The defender is now set to return early from his national side and could be available for the Athletic Club clash after all.