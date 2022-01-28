Barcelona starlet Pedri has issued a glowing verdict on head coach Xavi Hernandez.

It has been a mixed start for Xavi since arriving in November, with Barca scrapping for a top four spot, while also dropping out of the Champions League.

But there was never any doubting that this was and is a long-term project given the state of the club when Xavi arrived.

Barca are in serious debt, with little salary space and they came into this season having offloaded some of their best assets in Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

At this point, it’s more about looking to the future, which looks bright under Xavi, whether you ask the fans or the current Barca stars.

Young midfielder Pedri is one of the crown jewels at Barca and a player who will play a big part in the present and future.

And he is extremely optimistic about what Xavi will achieve following his return to the club.

“As a Barcelonista, it’s pride, as a footballer and a midfielder like me, a privilege,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I didn’t know Xavi personally and, although I didn’t have doubts, in the day-to-day, he demonstrates that he knows football like few others.

“It’s clear to me that we are all going to learn and improve at his side, as much as individuals as a team.

“With him, and with the team he is forming, we are going to have a lot of joy.”