Barcelona starlet Pedri says he wouldn’t change how much he played last season despite the injury issues that followed.

Pedri burst onto the scene last season to win a regular spot in Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans.

He played a pivotal role and also became a starter for Spain ahead of Euro 2020.

Pedri played a long and exhaustive season with Barca, and by the time he had represented Spain at both Euro 2020 and the subsequent Olympic games, he had racked up more appearances than anyone else in Europe.

He managed that at the age of 18, though he appears to have paid the price since.

The now 19-year-old has already missed 22 games through injury so far this season, with his muscles showing signs of wear.

He has now returned from his injury issues, with Barcelona allowing extra time to make sure he fully recovers, but he wouldn’t change how things have panned out, even with the lost time so far this season.

“These months, being stopped, have helped me mature, to see that I have to work and improve,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“They have made me realise that everything has gone very quickly and I have been privileged.

“But obviously, I don’t regret all that has happened up until now. I wouldn’t change anything.”