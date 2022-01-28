Barcelona director Mateu Alemany is said to have passed up the opportunity of signing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The Blaugrana‘s chiefs have been working away for some time in a bid to land new signings this month, despite their financial issues.

And they have already addressed issues out wide, landing Ferran Torres on a big-money deal from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, it looks as though versatile winger Adama Traore will rejoin the club on loan from Wolves with an option to buy.

But it seems Barca also had other options, with Man City’s Sterling possibly available for relatively cheap this month with his contract up in 2023.

According to Sport, Barca chief Alemany actually met with Sterling to weigh up a transfer and went on to recommend to Xavi Hernandez to avoid the signing.

Alemany was already convinced of Sterling’s talent, but according to the report, he felt it would take Sterling time to adjust to a move to Barcelona.

With that in mind, it seems Barca have moved to bring Traore home, with the Spain international guaranteed to adjust quickly.

Traore was born in Barcelona and within a couple of miles of Camp Nou itself.