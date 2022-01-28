Barcelona are still working away to sign Alvaro Morata, according to reports.

The clock is ticking with Monday night’s transfer deadline now within three days.

Barca are expected to close the loan signing of Adama Traore today, adding to their Ferran Torres capture.

But they are still said to be working on signing Morata ahead of the deadline.

Morata is in the final six months of his two-year Juventus loan deal, but the Italian giants landed Dusan Vlahovic today, and that could give Barca an opportunity.

If Juventus are willing to lose Morata during this window, the Blaugrana would likely attempt to sign the Spaniard on a loan deal, as long as he is prepared to accept a reduced salary.

It is likely any deal would include an option to buy, which could even be mandatory.

And according to El Chiringuito via Football Italia, Barca president Joan Laporta was in Madrid yesterday to discuss such details with Atletico Madrid.

This could be one to keep an eye on as we get closer to the transfer deadline.