Gareth Bale is at it again with his fitness levels.

The Welshman has struggled with injuries this season, making just three club appearances to date.

But in years gone by, he has commonly been at the top of Real Madrid‘s fitness charts.

And after working hard behind the scenes to recover from his latest setback, he has returned to the top again.

The Real Madrid stars who have not left for international duty, which is all but five, have been put through a mini pre-season this week.

Fitness chief Antonio Pintus has put the Los Blancos players through their paces to get them into the best shape they can be ahead of the back-end of the season when they will be competing on three fronts.

With the Spanish Super Cup in the bag, Real Madrid will be looking to finish off their La Liga title bid, currently top, as well as attempting to win the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Fitness could be key to that on the back of a congested 2021, and according to El Chiringuito, Bale has tested top of his class following his return.

That could be the boost he needs as he looks to get game time amid intense competition on the right between Rodrygo, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.