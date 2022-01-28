Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for January 28.

Wass completes move

Daniel Wass has finally completed his move to Atletico Madrid from Valencia.

Atleti had been chasing the versatile midfielder following the departure of Tierney, with Wass also able to play wing-back, and they have now got their man.

The 32-year-old joins on an initial season-and-a-half contract.

Barcelona close in

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Traore is expected to join the Blaugrana on a loan deal until the end of the season with Barca having an option to buy.

It’s expected the Spain international will return to Camp Nou on a reduced wage.

Alemany against Sterling move

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany is said to have advised Barcelona to not sign Raheem Sterling.

The Manchester City winger has been linked with Barca amid his expiring contract.

But according to Sport, Barca sporting director Alemany doesn’t want to sign the England international, and so focus has turned to Traore.