Barcelona could still facilitate four exits ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

Less than three days remain in the current window, which is set to slam shut on Monday night.

It has already been a busy window for Barca, who have signed Ferran Torres, while the loan signing of Adama Traore is pending.

Barcelona are also searching for a striker, with Alvaro Morata linked, but exits could also prove important due to their restrictive salary cap.

And according to Sport, four players could still leave the club, with Ousmane Dembélé at the top of the list.

The winger’s contract situation remains unresolved, and if an agreement is not reached ahead of the deadline, Barca are likely to rush to sign him.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of offers for defender Oscar Mingueza, who has proved a useful utility so far this season.

Mingueza has rejected offers from a number of European clubs, but he remains open to offers and Barca have taken the same stance.

Young midfielder Riqui Puig remains transferable, but he has shown a reluctance to leave previously. A loan deal could be the best option.

And last but not least, young goalkeeper Inaki Pena could leave on loan amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Barca have Neto as their second choice goalkeeper as things stand, and it’s unlikely he will leave during this window despite having a desire to depart.

Pena is likely to have a much better chance of becoming number two come the summer when Neto could finally be granted his exit wish.