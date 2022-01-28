Barcelona are potentially just hours away from completing their signing of Wolves star Adama Traore.

Traore is set to return to his home city after seven years in England, expected to rejoin Barca on a loan deal, while there is also expected to be an option to buy.

The winger came through the La Masia academy ahead of leaving for Aston Villa back in 2015.

The Spain international went on to join Middlesbrough and then Wolves, and his career sparked to life at the latter.

During the summer, he made Luis Enrique‘s Spain squad for Euro 2020, and he will now return to his home country, and indeed city having grown up within a stone’s throw of Camp Nou.

According to Sport, Traore will have his medical in Catalonia this afternoon ahead of the deal being officially wrapped up.

If all goes well, the deal could be announced as early as this evening.