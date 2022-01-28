Barcelona could consider a shock transfer as they look to strengthen the top end of the field further.

The Blaugrana have been surprisingly active in the transfer window so far, and they may not be done.

Ferran Torres arrived on a big-money deal from Manchester City earlier this month, while Adama Traore looks set to arrive from Wolves on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Barca may have financial issues and a hugely restrictive La Liga salary cap, but they are still working away to land further additions.

According to The Athletic via Sport, they are now considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has been the first choice striker this month as far as Barca are concerned, but if they cannot land the Spain international, it seems Aubameyang could be considered.

Aubameyang is on his way out of Arsenal after falling out with Mikel Arteta, and could be available on the cheap.

That could give Barcelona an opportunity, but given how Aubameyang has fallen out with his current club, it would be a surprise move for the Blaugrana.

Xavi Hernandez has been building his dressing room carefully, and Aubameyang may be a difficult personality to embed and keep happy, if evidence from Arsenal is anything to go by.