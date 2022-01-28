Barcelona will not be forced to sign Adama Traore permanently at the end of this season.

Traore is on the verge of completing a move to the Blaugrana as part of a loan deal until the end of the season.

The winger came through Barca’s La Masia academy before leaving for England back in 2015, but he now returns to his home town having grown up very close to Camp Nou.

The deal will see Traore spend the rest of the season with Barca, and it will also come with an option to buy.

The option, however, is not mandatory and it will be totally up to Barca if they want to make it permanent, according transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The purchase option is said to be agreed at €30million, and the deal should be completed today, with Traore already in Catalonia to complete his medical, which was booked for this afternoon.