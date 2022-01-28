Barcelona star Ansu Fati has a clear aim as he looks to recover from his injury setback.

It has been a torrid time for the young striker, who has missed much of the last year through injury issues.

Fati missed around nine months with a knee injury before returning and suffering a from a hamstring issue.

He then returned again only to be dealt a setback in his hamstring issue, and he has since opted to avoid surgery to recover with conservative treatment.

According to Marca, Fati is aiming to return from this latest setback within 60 days of the injury he picked up on January 20.

That time frame is said to be the average to beat this particular injury, which involved the proximal tendon of the hamstring.

A number of players have had this issue, as pointed out by Marca, with Sergio Canales of Real Betis the only player to return earlier than expected, managing to overcome it in 42 days.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Dani Carvajal both recovered within a week of the 60-day mark.

If Fati can return in 60 days, he will be back just one day after the Clásico with Real Madrid, so an earlier return would be a huge boost for Barca.

If not, he could aim to return for the clash with Sevilla on April 3.