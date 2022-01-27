Sevilla have agreed a new contract with key midfielder Joan Jordan.

Jordan has been excellent for Los Nervionenses since his 2019 move from Eibar for a fee of around €14million.

The 27-year-old has been first-choice under Julen Lopetegui, playing alongside Fernando and Ivan Rakitic.

Jordan made the headlines over recent weeks when he was hit by a plastic flag pole during a derby clash with Real Betis.

Thankfully, he came through the incident unscathed, and he not only has good health but also a new contract to celebrate.

Jordan was set to see his deal expire in 2023, but his deal has now been extended up until 2027.

The midfielder has committed his future long-term, and Sevilla fans will be delighted with the news.

It comes just a day after the announcement of the signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, and with key defender Diego Carlos set to stay amid interest from Newcastle United, it’s turning out to be quite the window for Sevilla.