Sergio Ramos reveals he spoke with Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior before joining Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening. The French side beat Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1, with Marco Verratti hitting a brace and Danilo Pereira also scoring.

It was an important evening for the Andalusian as he’s found life in the French capital tough since leaving Real Madrid after his contract expired. The veteran has suffered injury after injury, unable to build consistency and prove he’s still amongst the elite.

The 35-year-old will hope, however, that his injury problems are behind him and he can look forward to finishing the season in style. This side of the campaign is what really counts for PSG, after all. Ligue 1 is won, as they’re eleven points clear of second-place Nice at the top of the table. Their season will live or die based on how they perform in the Champions League.

And they have quite a game in store. They finished second in their group behind Manchester City and so will have to navigate their way past Ramos’ old club Madrid, who won theirs. The Spanish club are top of La Liga, four points clear of another one of Ramos’ old clubs in second in Sevilla.

Speaking to PSG’s official club media in comments carried by Diario AS, Ramos spoke about how he arrived in France and touched on the position PSG are currently in as a club. “PSG are the team to beat,” he said. “With the project it has and the players it’s signed. But now we have to prove it.

“That mean earning our crest, proving that we’re a good team with good players. And that has to be done on the pitch. We’re working well at the moment and we’re going to try to win all the titles. PSG are a great team, even though it doesn’t have many years of history. It’s a unique sporting project and all players want to come here.

“[The process of signing for PSG] was fine,” he continued. “Before signing my contract I had already talked to the other players, including Leo [Messi], Keylor [Navas], who’s like a brother. We had already talked about it before. Also with Neymar [Junior] and other teammates. The reception has been extraordinary, making my adaption much easier.”