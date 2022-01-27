Sergio Ramos is determined to bring Paris Saint-Germain their first Champions League title.

The former Real Madrid defender has had a difficult start to life in Paris, struggling with injury for the large part.

Ramos has returned recently, however, and just in time to face former club Real Madrid in the Champions League next month.

And ahead of that game, the centre-back has made his intentions clear – to bring PSG their first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, he has also admitted to the difficulties he has faced in adapting to Paris having made the move after 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I was dreaming, emotional, complicated also because there were many years in Madrid,” he told the PSG official website.

“It’s a unique sporting project, I enjoyed with my family, with my brother in the early days.

“We needed time to adapt, over all through the schools and to find a new house.

“And after I am optimistic and I like challenges. I come to try to help the team and to be able to win another Champions League.”

Ramos has already won four Champions League titles and sits among the most successful players of his generation.

PSG have spent huge amounts of money to come up short in the Champions League time and again.

They will be hoping Ramos is the key ingredient to get them over the line, as well as Lionel Messi, of course.