Rubi confident Almeria can turn their poor form around against Real Oviedo

Almeria coach Rubi has claimed that his team is mentally prepared to turn their poor form around ahead of their clash with Real Oviedo according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

He said he and his team are “convinced that the victories will come again sooner rather than later” and admitted that, while he isn’t superstitious, he does hope “that January will end because it’s been one thing after another.”

Almeria lost leadership of Segunda to Eibar in the last matchday and have suffered defeat in three of their last five games, winning just once. Eibar are now ahead due to their head-to-head record.

Valladolid are two points behind third-placed Almeria while fourth-placed Tenerife are four points behind the Andalusian outfit. Oviedo are tenth in Segunda, 13 points behind Almeria and 21 clear of bottom-placed Alcorcon.

Almeria lost 2-0 to Eibar at home last Monday, and what might give them hope is that Oviedo also lost, 4-0 to Tenerife. Their clash will take place on Saturday at 21:00 CET.

Rubi, 52, last coached Real Betis before losing his job to Manuel Pellegrini. He signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Almeria last April and is targeting Primera.