Palmeiras want to include a €100m release clause in Endrick’s first professional contract

Palmeiras are keen to include a €100m release clause in Endrick’s first professional contract according to a report in Diario AS.

The 15-year-old has become a veritable sensation, breaking on to the scene in recent times and earning himself a name as the most promising Brazilian talent to emerge since Vinicius Junior.

All of the European elite, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been credited with interest in his services. But he won’t be allowed leave Brazil until he turns 18 in the summer of 2024.

But he can sign a pre-contract with a European club before then, as has happened with Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes when they joined Madrid from Flamengo and Santos in the past few years.

For what it’s worth, it seems that Madrid are currently in pole position to secure his signature. They have a very strong presence in Brazil and Endrick shares the same agent as Vinicius.