Ousmane Dembele is beginning to come around to the idea of leaving Barcelona this January transfer window according to Cadena Ser and carried by Diario Sport.

The Frenchman had until now maintained that he was determined to see out his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer, but has now come to the realisation that he won’t play for the Blaugrana again and is open to seeking a transfer.

Dembele met with Xavi for two hours on Tuesday and his agents, Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner, did the same with Barcelona’s sporting vice president Rafa Yuste and the club’s general manager Ferran Reverter the following day.

Dembele wants to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November and is concerned that spending the rest of the season sitting on the bench would be detrimental to his chances of making Didier Deschamps squad. A resolution is near.