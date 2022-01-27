Ousmane Dembélé’s future remains in the air as we head towards the end of the January transfer window.

The winger still hasn’t signed a new contract and he remains a Barcelona player with time running out.

If Dembélé doesn’t sign a new contract, Barca would prefer him to leave during this window to prevent losing him for free in the summer.

Last week, it seemed clear Barca would pull the trigger after the latest rejected offer, but with just four days remaining in the window, nothing is certain.

Dembélé and his agent is said to have met with Xavi Hernandez on Wednesday night to express the player’s desire to stay.

But Barcelona are still clear that it’s a new, reduced contract or a departure in this window.

Time is now the biggest enemy as both sides look to secure some sort of path forward.

At this point, a departure or a new contract is no closer, and talks over the coming days will be pivotal.

One way or another, it seems this one will go to the wire, and potentially right up to Monday night’s deadline.