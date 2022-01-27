Newcastle United are not getting far with their negotiations for Sevilla star Diego Carlos.

The centre-back has been targeted by the newly rich Magpies throughout this transfer window.

But they have been coming up short in their efforts thus far, with Sevilla standing firm by their valuation.

Los Nervionenses and sporting director Monchi are famed for being tough negotiators, and everyone in town knows Newcastle have money to spend given they have new Saudi backers.

With just four days remaining in the transfer window, Newcastle, and indeed Sevilla, have been sweating on the potential deal.

But according to Monchi, a deal is now out of the question with Diego Carlos telling the Andalusian club he wants to stay.

“Newcastle’s offer was respectable, but our board and administration felt it wasn’t sufficient,” Monchi said to Mark Douglas. “I spoke to DC, he’s staying with Sevilla and happy to continue.”

Sevilla are fighting for the La Liga title, currently four points behind leaders Real Madrid, while also competing in the Europa League knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are fighting to survive in the Premier League.

Clearly, Diego Carlos has decided to focus on potential success over the promise of a better wage.