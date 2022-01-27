Monchi assures Diego Carlos will stay at Sevilla after Newcastle United didn’t offer enough

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has assured that while Newcastle United’s offer for Diego Carlos was respectable it wasn’t enough. Just days before the January transfer window slams shut, he assured that the Brazilian centre-back is going nowhere.

Newcastle are flush with cash after being taken over by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government during the season. But sportingly they’re in trouble. They’re currently in the midst of a brutal battle to avoid relegation and sit 18th in the Premier League, a point from safety.

They’ve already signed Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier earlier this month and were keen to further strengthen a leaky defence by also recruiting Diego Carlos of Sevilla, the best defence in La Liga. The Brazilian centre-back has built an ironclad partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of Sevilla’s defence.

And because of that, as well as the fact they’re fighting for La Liga, Sevilla rejected Newcastle’s offer. It’s been rumoured that it was around €35m, although the idea that they were going to come back with another offer for €50m didn’t come to pass.

“Newcastle’s offer was a good deal, a respectable offer,” Monchi said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I have to say that, but the Board of Directors and myself didn’t think it was enough. It’s true that maybe it wasn’t the right time. It’s difficult to find a replacement for a player like Diego Carlos in this market.

“I’ve spoken with Diego and he’s happy. In the end he stays at his club, the club that really wanted him. If he was really angry, he would have maybe changed my mind, but he seems happy. It’s a market that takes place in a very short period of time. Maybe if that offer arrives in the summer things might have changed.”