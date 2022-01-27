Spanish stadiums will remain less than full for the time being due to coronavirus.

Spain now appear to be over the worst of the sixth wave of coronavirus, with rates starting to indicate that the peak has been passed.

But cases remain very high and the battle continues against the virus for the time being.

In light of that, the Ministry of Health have decided to keep the current stadium attendance limit, which stands at 75% for outdoor venues and 50% for indoor.

That means Spanish stadiums will keep the cap for the next month, and that includes both La Liga and Champions League fixtures.

It had been reported earlier this week that the restrictions were going to be dropped, but that will not be the case, at least not for another month.

Fans who are allowed into stadiums will still need to wear masks at all times, and at many stadiums, it means ticket sales are unlikely due to the high season ticket rate across La Liga.