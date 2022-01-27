Karim Benzema faces a race against time to return from injury.

The striker suffered a muscular injury during Real Madrid‘s draw with Elche last time out and he wasn’t in training on Wednesday.

Los Blancos returned to training on Wednesday morning amid the international break, and Benzema was not present.

The striker trained in the gym individually and is working hard towards making a swift return.

Los Blancos will face Athletic Club a week today in the Copa del Rey, and Benzema is fighting to return in time for that game.

Thankfully for the Frenchman, he didn’t suffer any muscular tear and the injury has been diagnosed as a strain.

Benzema faces a race against time to be back in time, but at this point, he does have a chance of being back in time.

That will be great news for Carlo Ancelotti, who will otherwise have to call upon Luka Jovic or Mariano Diaz.