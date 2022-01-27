Real Madrid star Isco is already receiving offers ahead of the end of his current contract.

The Spain international will see his Los Blancos deal expire at the end of this season.

And having struggled for form over the last year or so, and indeed having struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti‘s plans this season, it is likely he will be allowed to leave.

With no new deal on the table, Isco is now free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of Spain.

And it seems he has already received an offer from a Qatari club, or at least that’s according to El Chiringuito.

Though, the report does add that Isco’s agent has made it clear to the unnamed club that his client only wants to play in Europe, still only 29 years of age.

There have already been links to Sevilla, but if Los Nervionenses are indeed interested, they won’t be able to agree a contract until Isco’s current deal expires at the end of June.