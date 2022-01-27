Gareth Bale may finally be ready to dial into Real Madrid as he approaches the end of his current contract.

The Welshman has battled injury issues throughout this season, making just three club appearances so far this term.

Bale did manage to return briefly during November, but he was reinjured during an appearance for Wales before he could represent Los Blancos again.

He is now back and fully fit, however, and he made it onto the bench for last weekend’s draw with Elche.

Bale will be hoping to make his fourth Real Madrid outing of the season when Carlo Ancelotti‘s men face Athletic Club a week today.

And it seems he is dialled into the second half of the season, taking the somewhat unusual step to post a picture of himself training in Real Madrid gear on Twitter.

Bale hasn’t posted a Real Madrid related picture since way back in August, focusing Wales in the meantime.

Los Blancos fans will be pleased to see Bale focused back on club action for now in what could be his final months at the club.

The veteran forward is out of contract at the end of the season and is very unlikely to get a new deal.