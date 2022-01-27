Eder Militao has made Real Madrid’s intentions clear amid a fine first half of the season.

Los Blancos are top of La Liga and still in with a shot of winning both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, and they have already won the Spanish Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are on course for a memorable season, and Militao is at the hear of their efforts.

The Brazilian impressed when stepping in for Sergio Ramos last season, and he has continued his fine form working in partnership with summer signing David Alaba this term.

Still only 24, Militao has plenty of hope of being a Real Madrid regular for years to come, but his focus is solely on this season.

And it’s clear he and his teammates are keen to maximise their winnings following such a fine start.

During international duty for Brazil, he told Diario AS while passing by: “We want to win everything. I am proud of this team. We always fight until the end.”