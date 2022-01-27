Dusan Vlahovic is on the verge of leaving Fiorentina for Juventus according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian striker will be transferred for a fee of €75m including add-ons and will earn a net salary believed to be in the region of €7m per year.

Vlahovic will undergo his medical in Turin imminently and sign a long-term contract soon. The move is big for Juventus, who’ve been flagging in recent times, but also for Barcelona.

It means that Juventus are more likely to allow Alvaro Morata cut his loan in Turin short and instead head to Catalonia to join Barcelona.

But it’s not as easy as that, of course. Barcelona still need to free up space in the wage bill and sort out the Ousmane Dembele-shaped problem they’re currently dealing with.

But it’s a step in the right direction and will set up an important final few days of the January transfer market. The window slams shut on Monday.