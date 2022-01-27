Diego Costa’s negotiations with Serie A strugglers Salernitana break down

Diego Costa’s negotiations with Salernitana have broken down after over a week according to a report by Diario AS.

The Italian club killed the move due to doubts about the veteran forward’s physical condition as well as his motivations for joining them. They’re fighting hard to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Diego Costa had been willing to sign a six-month contract that would have been automatically extended by a season if the southern Italian side avoided relegation.

The former Spanish international left Atletico Mineiro earlier this month and is currently a free agent. He made 19 appearances for the Brazilian club and scored five goals.

Costa is best known for his spell with Atletico Madrid. The centre-forward made 216 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and scored 83 goals, symbolising the rugged approach of that Atletico team.

He also enjoyed success in England with Chelsea, scoring 58 goals in 120 appearances at Stamford Bridge. He scored ten goals in 24 caps for the Spanish national team.